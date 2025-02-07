FFG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

FFG Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of FFG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FFG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $68.90 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

