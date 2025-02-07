Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,027 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $435.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $628.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

