Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 703,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

IEFA opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

