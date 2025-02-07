Fabrinet (FN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fabrinet Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:FN opened at $217.03 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.94.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
