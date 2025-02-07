Fabrinet (FN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FN opened at $217.03 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.94.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 304.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.