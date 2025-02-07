ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of HDLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

