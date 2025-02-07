ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance
Shares of HDLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.