ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34, Zacks reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 9.09%. ESCO Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.550-5.750 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE traded up $29.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $162.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.