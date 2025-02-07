Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Get Entegris alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Down 1.4 %

ENTG traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 88,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,403. Entegris has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after buying an additional 291,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,941,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Entegris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.