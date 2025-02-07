EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 1,946,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,629,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in EHang by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EHang by 70.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 67,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

