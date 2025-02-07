Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 284897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.66.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,169. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

