EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99, Zacks reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. EastGroup Properties updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.800-9.000 EPS.
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.31. 291,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.86.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
