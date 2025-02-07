Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 4,125 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after buying an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,593,000 after buying an additional 1,094,910 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after buying an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,278,000 after buying an additional 552,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. This represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

