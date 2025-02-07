e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $174.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF traded down $16.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 20,601,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,321,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

