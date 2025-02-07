Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,884 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHY opened at $82.06 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
