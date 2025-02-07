Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 384,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 143,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

