Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $464.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $485.84.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

