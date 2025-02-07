Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 52996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 42.04% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.4604 dividend. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

