Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 518898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,372.26. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,186,135.28. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,464 shares of company stock worth $2,025,686 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,040,000 after purchasing an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after acquiring an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 616,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.