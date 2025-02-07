CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CRWD opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $421.63.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.