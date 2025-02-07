CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $421.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

