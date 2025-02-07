Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Criteo had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Criteo updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $118,814.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,580.84. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $61,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,396.08. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,541 shares of company stock worth $860,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

