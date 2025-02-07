CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.96. 641,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,890,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

