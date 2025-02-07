Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62, Zacks reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.730-2.830 EPS.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 494,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,198. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

