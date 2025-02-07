Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62, Zacks reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.730-2.830 EPS.
Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 494,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,198. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.29.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- High-Momentum ETFs Leading the Market This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How Alibaba Stock Could Defy Trade Tariffs and Surge Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.