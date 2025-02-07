Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.
CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 53.5 %
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 earnings per share for the current year.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- What does consumer price index measure?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.