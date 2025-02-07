Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.56.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 53.5 %

TSE:CTS traded up C$1.89 on Friday, hitting C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,725,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,749. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.