Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Declares First Quarter DistributionOn February 7, 2025, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: STK) announced a first-quarter distribution in accordance with its managed distribu

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
