CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $11.55. CleanSpark shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 24,868,344 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

