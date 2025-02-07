CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 86,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 85,435 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.27.

CINT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CI&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CI&T by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

