Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 19,404.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after buying an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 949.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $151.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.