Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.13. 10,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 89,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENT. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

