Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.12 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 4.8% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FHLC opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.