Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $221,613.39 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $229,244.38.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.60. 266,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,644. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.08 million, a P/E ratio of 138.01 and a beta of 0.91. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

