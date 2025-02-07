Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 157516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

