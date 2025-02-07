CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 193,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 96,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 22.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 43.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

