Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Given a C$140.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) received a C$140.00 price objective from Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$232.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$192.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$275.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$222.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.02 by C$0.57. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 13.6961722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

