Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $5.85 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,647. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Nevro has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.09 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

