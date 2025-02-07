Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 590,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,451. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

