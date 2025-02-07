Byrna Technologies Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full year that concluded on November 30, 2024. The company made this announcement through a press release issued on February 7, 2025. The complete contents of this press release can be found as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in Item 2.02 and Item 9.01, along with Exhibit 99.1, is not considered to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, these details are not subject to any liability under such section. They are also not considered to be integrated by reference in any filing that Byrna Technologies Inc. makes under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, irrespective of any general incorporation language within such filings unless explicitly incorporated by specific reference in said filings.

As per Item 9.01 of the filing, the financial statements and additional exhibits included in the report are as follows:– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release of Byrna Technologies Inc. dated February 7, 2025– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been officially signed by Laurilee Kearnes, the Chief Financial Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc., on behalf of the company on February 7, 2025.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

