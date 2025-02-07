Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 618 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 9.1% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $263.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

