Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,355 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

