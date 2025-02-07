Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-2.870 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $104.76 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,725. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

