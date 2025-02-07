Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$116.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$116.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$83.02. 564,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,463. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$44.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$94.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

