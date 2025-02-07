Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 06th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Core Scientific, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These companies may be engaged in activities such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain infrastructure development, or providing blockchain-based services. Investing in blockchain stocks provides exposure to the potential growth of this innovative technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.94. 2,928,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,506,541. The stock has a market cap of $486.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.05. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,617,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 2,633,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,001,271. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,476,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,605,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.65. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,531,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $421.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

