Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIOX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BIOX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 674,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 million, a PE ratio of 277.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% during the third quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

