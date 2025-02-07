BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

