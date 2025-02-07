BILL’s (BILL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.26.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. BILL has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.20, a P/E/G ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

