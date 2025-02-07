BILL (NYSE:BILL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.54%. BILL updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.380 EPS.
BILL Trading Down 31.2 %
Shares of BILL stock traded down $30.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.33. 15,552,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,367. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.12, a PEG ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at BILL
In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
