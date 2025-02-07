BILL (NYSE:BILL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.54%. BILL updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.380 EPS.

BILL Trading Down 31.2 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $30.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.33. 15,552,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,367. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.12, a PEG ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.