Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 460,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 33,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 123,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 25.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 232.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

