Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $350.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $224.18 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.68.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

