Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kemper worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.
Kemper Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kemper
Kemper Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.