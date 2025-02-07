Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kemper worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

