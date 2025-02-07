Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA opened at $26.91 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.