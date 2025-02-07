Barrett & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 367,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,622,000 after buying an additional 42,910 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.73 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

