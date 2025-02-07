Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.0% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $300.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.80. The firm has a market cap of $451.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $243.35 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.